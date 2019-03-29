New York Lawmakers Reach Budget 'Finish Line,' Prepare Weekend Votes

By Jimmy Vielkind

Leaders of New York's state Legislature said they would drop the use of cash bail for many criminal charges but keep it for serious offenses, one of several matters under discussion as lawmakers hammer out the final elements of pending $175 billion budget deal.

The exact bill language on bail was still being completed, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, said on Friday afternoon. Senators planned to gather again on Saturday at the Capitol in Albany to review the final details on bail, a system of congestion pricing and other elements of a budget that will be thousands of pages long.

"I think we're at the finish line," Ms. Stewart-Cousins said outside her office. She said voting on bills would take place Sunday.

Democrats control both the state Assembly and Senate. The two chambers' leaders and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said they were committed to reforming a bail system that disproportionately jails poor people of color. But Mr. Cuomo proposed allowing judges to detain defendants believed to endanger public safety, a move that split legislators and frustrated a total elimination of cash bail.

Lawmakers from suburban areas, heeding pressure from district attorneys, were reluctant to approve law that would let people charged with serious crimes be released. But more liberal Democrats and advocacy groups warned that "dangerousness" standard, hinging solely on judges' discretion, could lead to more people being incarcerated and would reinforce the current system's racial inequities.

Mr. Heastie said legislators had rejected this standard, and that he would like to do more in the future to move away from the bail system.

"We want to continue to have the conversation on the more serious of crimes, but I'd say about 85% of the population will now be looking at a cashless bail system," he said Friday.

Officials said bail would be eliminated for misdemeanor offenses and most nonviolent felonies. During an evening press conference, Mr. Cuomo said there wasn't full agreement on how to deal with violent felonies.

"There is a framework," he said. "The details have to be completed."

Mr. Heastie continued to raise concerns about creating a system of public campaign financing, which Ms. Stewart-Cousins supports and Mr. Cuomo proposed as part of his budget. Discussion of campaign finance flared this week at the capitol after three legislators denounced Mr. Cuomo for holding a high-dollar campaign fundraiser two weeks ago.

The governor said his fundraising was legal and noted that legislators also raise money. He said on Friday that he couldn't see why a system of public campaign finance shouldn't be adopted as part of the budget. Mr. Cuomo also said the budget must extend the state's 2% cap on property tax increases, something both Ms. Stewart-Cousins and Mr. Heastie said would be addressed.

Legislators were still completing a congestion-pricing system for cars entering Manhattan's core that would help raise billions of dollars for the city's struggling mass-transit system.

However, Mr. Heastie said lawmakers had reached a deal to increase the tax on the sale of properties in New York City. The revenue would also go toward the transit system. Details about when the tax would kick in and what rates would be charged haven't been settled, he said.

Lawmakers had previously walked away from a proposal for an annually recurring "pied-à-terre tax" on second homes in New York City valued at more than $5 million, instead embracing a transfer tax. Mr. Cuomo confirmed the transfer tax would apply to "high-end properties" and said it could also include commercial properties. He and Ms. Stewart-Cousins said separately on Friday that the details were still being worked out.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com