New York Lawmakers Tee Up Tax Bill That Takes a Swing at Golf Courses

By Keiko Morris

Golf-industry advocates have sounded the alarm about a bill that could result in raising property taxes for golf-course owners in New York.

The proposed legislation would give local governments the option to assess and tax golf courses based on "highest and best use," which, for many facilities, could mean being considered as a residential development with a much higher value.

Business owners and industry representatives fear the measure would usher in tax hikes for many facilities, prompt closures of courses and hurt local tourism and hospitality markets at a time when the sport faces stiff competition to gain more fans.

"Home builders are watering at the mouth at a lot of golf course land and would pay 10 times what it's worth as a golf course," said Jay Karen, chief executive of the National Golf Course Owners Association. "If all of the sudden we saw tax bills at golf courses increasing by a factor of 10, you are going to see an acceleration of golf course closures."

The bill's Democratic sponsors, Sen. David Carlucci and Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, and proponents say it is about golf courses, especially country clubs with high-end amenities, paying their fair share of taxes. One well-known example they have pointed out is in their backyard: Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, a private-membership facility.

President Trump's golf club is challenging the Town of Ossining's almost $14 million estimate of the property's market value, claiming its worth is 10% of that, according to court records. The assessed value is "unequal, excessive and unlawful," according to Trump National's lawsuit.

The suit has drawn attention because the president valued the golf club at $50 million and more in his federal financial disclosure filings. It is unclear what methods and factors, such as real-estate worth and business interests, were used to determine that value. The White House declined to comment.

Sleepy Hollow Country Club also has brought a lawsuit disputing the Town of Ossining's assessed and market value. The club says the figure should be $20, according to the town assessor. Both Trump National and Sleepy Hollow have followed the common practice of giving extremely low figures for their valuation to maximize the amount of their potential refund.

"Because the Trump case has gotten so much attention, we see it as an opportunity to elevate the entire problem of golf course valuation statewide," said Dana Levenberg, the Town of Ossining's supervisor and Democrat who supports the bill.

The measure would give local governments the option to pass legislation and adopt an assessment standard based on the highest-valued legal use of the golf-course property, proponents said.

Because golf courses aren't often sold on the open market, assessors don't have comparable sales data. The Town of Ossining has used a combination of methods to estimate golf-club property values, including looking at market rents for clubhouses, tennis facilities, restaurants and catering halls.

Private, members-only golf clubs with big membership fees, clubhouses, fine-dining restaurants, event spaces and other upscale amenities have had success challenging assessments by arguing that their properties shouldn't be based on those amenities but rather potential green fees that they would collect in a year if open to the public, said Fernando Gonzalez, the Town of Ossining's assessor. "It is like comparing a bungalow to a mansion," he said.

Republican state Sen. George Amedore, who represents districts in upstate New York, called the proposed legislation "politically motivated."

"I can tell you many small-business owners and families who own golf courses throughout upstate New York will be devastated," he said. "To hypothetically go about and assume that a golf course has the future value of a housing development or a commercial development is just ludicrous."

Opponents say the bill would be a blow to the small-business owners, many of whom operate golf courses that are open to the public. About 80% of the National Golf Course Owners Association members are privately owned golf courses open to the public, while 20% are private clubs, association officials said.

The prospect of higher taxes comes as the industry has stabilized after the 2008 recession hit golf-course owners and clubs hard, exacerbating the shuttering of facilities that followed the overbuilding that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s, said Gordon Digby, manager of Southward Ho Country Club in Bay Shore, Long Island. Many are still struggling, he said.

"The mind-set is country clubs are for rich people, and we'll go after rich people," Mr. Digby said. But the proposed legislation could translate into "thousands of jobs lost," he added.