New York Legislators Look to Washington, and Maybe to Taxes

By Jimmy Vielkind

Leaders of the New York state Legislature say they are waiting to see what Congress does before they develop plans for their own lawmaking session. And they said tax hikes are on the table if additional aid to deal with the coronavirus pandemic isn't forthcoming from Washington.

Members of both the state Assembly and Senate left the Capitol after adopting a $178 billion budget during the first week of April. The Democrats, who control both chambers, have been talking internally about their plans to return, and scheduled a virtual hearing on Wednesday to examine the pandemic's impact on small businesses and agriculture.

State legislators have introduced more than 300 bills since they left the Capitol, many of which pertain to the coronavirus crisis. One measure makes it easier for restaurants to file insurance claims for business interruption. Another bill would waive commercial and residential rent payments for tenants who lost their jobs or were forced to close because of the pandemic.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in an interview it was too early to say exactly what would come up for a vote.

"It's hard to predict a game plan for the next two months when every day brings a new set of issues," he said. "The path to the finish line on some of these bills depends on what the federal government is going to do."

After the state's first coronavirus cases in early March, lawmakers granted Gov. Andrew Cuomo broad power to deal with the outbreak. He has closed schools and businesses, rescheduled elections and placed a moratorium on evictions through August.

Neither Mr. Heastie nor Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins would set a firm date for the resumption of the legislative session. When they do reconvene, there could be a clash on fiscal policy.

Legislators gave the Democratic governor even more power as part of the budget agreement enacted April 3. Mr. Cuomo's budget director, Robert Mujica, has the unilateral power to reduce state spending if revenues don't materialize. Legislators can enact their own fiscal adjustment plan within 10 days.

Mr. Mujica said revenues are $13.3 billion short of the level projected in February. A Budget Division spokesman said the state is requesting $60 billion from the federal government to cover for lost revenue over the next several years.

Democrats who control the U.S. House of Representatives are working on their next aid proposal, which is expected to include hundreds of billions of dollars in new aid for states and cities. Republicans in charge of the U.S. Senate are prioritizing a liability shield for businesses. A top White House aide said Friday talks are on hold.

But Messrs. Mujica and Cuomo plan to reduce spending by around $10 billion, which will mean steep funding cuts to schools and localities. Cities and school districts have already announced layoffs. The state will release more details on the cuts in mid-May.

Mr. Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, called these cuts unacceptable and said they would be "harmful and devastating to communities across the state."

The speaker said Democrats were set to include higher tax rates on people reporting more than $1 million income as part of their counterproposal to Mr. Cuomo's budget, but the document was never released because of the outbreak.

"We've always been the house that has promoted asking those that have more to do more. But we have to see what the federal government is willing to do," he said.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, also said she was looking to Congress. In a separate interview, the state Senate majority leader said her colleagues are examining tax and housing proposals.

"In this critical juncture, everything is on the table," she said. "We are trying to look at a variety of things to make sure there's no one segment of our society that is overburdened while others are not also equally responsible for helping all of us to move forward."

The state raised income taxes in March 2009, in response to shortfalls caused by the 2008 crash in financial markets. Republicans opposed the measure at the time and say they don't support tax increases now.

In addition to an income tax increase, lawmakers are looking at a targeted surcharge on high-dollar second residences -- a so-called pied-à-terre tax -- and possibly reinstating a fee on stock sales on New York exchanges. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is among those on the left who have recently pushed the idea, which business groups say will simply move trading activity to other states.

Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly said he doesn't believe the state should raise taxes during the pandemic, and Mr. Mujica said Friday he didn't think there was "an appetite" for a dramatic increase. When asked on May 2 if he would categorically rule out raising taxes on the wealthy, Mr. Cuomo replied, "I don't know."

THE QUESTION: Which of New York's 62 counties, as of 2018, had the most manufacturing jobs? I wrote an article about the state's factories last week and was surprised at the answer.

Know the answer? Shoot me an email! And thanks to Kate King for an assist this week.

THE LAST ANSWER: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn. At one point, the 100-person U.S. Senate included three Madison grads: Mr. Sanders, Norm Coleman of Minnesota and Chuck Schumer of New York.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com