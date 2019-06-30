New York Pride March Attracts Big Crowds

By Charles Passy

NEW YORK -- Throngs of spectators gathered Sunday for the NYC Pride March, the LGBTQ community's annual push for equality that this year took on added significance by commemorating the 50th anniversary of the uprising at Greenwich Village's Stonewall Inn.

That revolt by the bar's patrons during a police raid is considered a defining moment in the gay-rights movement. The 2.5-mile parade route on a warm, sunny afternoon included parts of the Greenwich Village and Chelsea neighborhoods.

"This year is truly historic," said David Studinski, co-chair of Heritage of Pride, the organization behind the march, at a Sunday morning briefing.

As in years past, the march, which featured tens of thousands of participants, represented a wide gamut of the LGBTQ community as well as corporate and other groups. The companies on hand ranged from MAC Cosmetics to T-Mobile, with the latter being the presenting sponsor of the march.

At times the march resembled a political rally, with participants and attendees alike calling attention to challenges still faced by LGBTQ people in the U.S. and beyond. At other points it had the festive feel of a block party writ large, with the colorful addition of rainbow flags and rainbow outfits galore.

Attendees said the Stonewall anniversary gave the march an extra boost of spirit.

"There's a lot more love," said Latonica Figueroa, a 44-year-old resident of New York's Bronx borough who attends the march annually. She sported a rainbow-colored dress for this year's event.

The march also drew a number of politicians, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio, all three of them Democrats.

Mr. Cuomo used the occasion to announce his signing of legislation banning what is termed the gay and trans panic legal defense. It is a defense sometimes used by those who commit crimes against LGBTQ people.

"This defense strategy isn't just offensive -- it also sends a dangerous message that violence toward LGBTQ people is somehow OK," the governor said in a statement.

The 2019 march dovetailed with WorldPride, a global gathering of the LGBTQ community in New York. That meant an expanded array of programs starting last week, from an opening ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center hosted by Whoopi Goldberg to a human-rights conference at New York Law School.

The New York Police Department declined to estimate the number of parade watchers, saying that is the agency's standard practice. A spokesman said the march ran smoothly, with no major incidents to report. Last week, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said the department was bringing the same level of security to the march as it does to the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration.

The pride events could end up being among the most attended in New York City history, said officials with NYC & Company, the city's official tourism organization. NYC & Company has heavily promoted the city's pride month happenings, particularly with an eye on attracting attendees to return to New York after the festivities.

"I think this is a moment to affirm that New York is the most welcoming destination in the world," said NYC & Company Chief Executive Fred Dixon at a Saturday night pride event, hosted in conjunction with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays, at One World Trade Center's observatory.

Still, as the events have grown and taken on company sponsorships, some activists say they have become too corporate and distanced from what once was a grass-roots movement. A group called Reclaim Pride Coalition hosted an alternative march and rally Sunday in New York to emphasize such points.

Heritage of Pride officials said they welcomed the group's perspective, adding that all members of the LGBTQ community share the same goal of seeking equality. "We just have different roads to get there," Ms. Renna said.

