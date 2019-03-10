New York Senate, Assembly to Lay Out Their Visions for State Budget

By Jimmy Vielkind

The battle lines over the state budget will be formally drawn this week.

Democrats, who control the state Assembly and Senate, will unveil -- and then pass -- resolutions outlining their budget priorities. The so-called "one house budgets" are nonbinding and won't become law, but they are statements of principle that inform the final weeks of negotiation before the April 1 deadline.

With one party controlling both houses, sources are predicting general alignment between the resolutions. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins met Wednesday along with their top staffs to discuss the documents. Both houses are expected to restore Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed reductions in Medicaid spending and increase the allocation for school aid, sources in the chambers said.

On Friday, Mr. Heastie told reporters that the Assembly's resolution would include a system for regulating and taxing the retail sale of marijuana, a "pied-á-terre" tax on high-value second homes, and a rejection of many small policy items -- like increasing the number of speed-enforcement cameras near New York City schools -- that Mr. Cuomo crammed into his spending proposal. Mr. Heastie has said he wants to consider such proposals as separate bills.

Legislators in both chambers still have no consensus on what to do with Mr. Cuomo's proposal to raise funds for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority with congestion pricing -- where vehicles are charged a toll to enter the core of Manhattan. One Assembly member said the Democratic conference was "all over the map" about the issue during a three-hour private discussion on Thursday.

Neither house plans to include criminal-justice reforms -- including changes to the bail system -- in their budget documents. Mr. Cuomo's aides say the governor won't sign off on a budget without congestion pricing, bail changes and a permanent extension of the state cap on local property tax increases.

"The budget must be complete; if they are not in a rush, neither are we, " Robert Mujica, the governor's budget director, said in a Thursday statement. "The governor agrees getting it right is more important than any deadline."

Legislators risk losing a $10,000 pay raise for 2020 if the budget isn't adopted by April 1.

TISH'S ASK: After taking office in January, Attorney General Letitia James asked the Cuomo administration for an additional $5 million so she could set up a unit within her office focused on fighting Trump administration policies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Like her immediate predecessors, Ms. James has led or joined multistate litigation challenging federal policies on the environment, immigration and taxation. This month alone, Ms. James's office has been part of suits against federal moves regarding ocean seismic testing and reproductive-health funding.

Since Mr. Trump took office, the state attorney general's office has filed more than 200 legal actions against his administration. Matthew Colangelo, previously executive deputy attorney general for social justice, is expected to lead the effort.

A spokeswoman for Ms. James, a Democrat, said the AG's office has been "inundated with defending the state's interests in a way that was not anticipated or previously seen, and this is a direct response to the new challenges New Yorkers are facing."

While the attorney general is elected, its office budget is set along with other state agencies by the governor and Legislature. Ms. James's ask came outside the normal process, in which formal agency requests were developed in 2018, and landed as lawmakers are trying to bridge a deficit.

Budget documents show head count in the office will hold steady at 1,839 and its operating allocation ticked up by around $3 million. An adviser to Mr. Cuomo said funding requests for agencies would be negotiated over the next two weeks.

THE QUESTION: The New York State Democratic Committee approved a resolution last week to abolish fusion voting, where candidates for office can combine votes received on multiple party lines. In the last 60 years, which presidential candidates carried New York because of it?

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER: Bob Schanz, the chef at the Executive Mansion during Mario Cuomo's tenure, told the Albany Times Union in 2010 that Andrew Cuomo would frequently request pasta puttanesca, a spicy dish with olives and anchovies.

-- Thanks to Corinne Ramey for an assist this week. Know the answer? Have another question, or a tip? Write to jimmy.vielkind@wsj.com

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com