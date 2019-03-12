New York State Department of Agriculture and Marke : Milk Marketing Advisory Council to Meet March 18, 2019

CONTACT:
Jola Szubielski, 518-457-0752, Jola.Szubielski@agriculture.ny.gov Kirstan Conley, 518-457-0752, Kirstan.Conley@agriculture.ny.gov
For Immediate Release: March 12, 2019
MILK MARKETING ADVISORY COUNCIL TO MEET
MARCH 18, 2019
In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Milk Marketing Advisory Council gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the Department of Agriculture and Markets, PONY Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY.
For an agenda and details on the meeting, please visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/DI/DInews.html#1.
A recorded audiocast of the meeting will be made available on the Internet at http://www.agriculture.ny.gov/webcasting.html.
