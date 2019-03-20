Log in
New York State Division of State Police : Bronx, NY man arrested for possessing marijuana following a traffic stop on the Thruway.

03/20/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE


William Arrindell

Tuxedo, NY - On March 19, 2019 at approximately 8:25 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo for a vehicle and traffic violation. During the interview of the driver, probable cause to search the vehicle was established. The driver, William Arrindell, 29, of Bronx, NY, was found to be in possession of approximately 2.6 grams of marijuana in his pocket and an additional 33 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Newburgh where he was charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th degree; a Class B Misdemeanor
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Vehicle and Traffic Violations

Arrindell was released with Appearance Tickets returnable to the Town of Tuxedo Court on March 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

New York State Division of State Police published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 17:49:05 UTC
