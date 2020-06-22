New York Stock Exchange and Solebury Trout to Co-Host ESG Insights Series

Four-Part Series Brings Together Thought Leaders to Explore Trends in ESG

Solebury Trout, a leading strategic investor relations and corporate communications firm, announced today that the company will be co-hosting an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) webinar series, titled ‘ESG Insights,’ with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Part one of the four-part series launches on Thursday, June 25.

“We’re thrilled to be co-hosting this series,” said Amanda Cimaglia, Managing Director of ESG at Solebury Trout. “ESG is more relevant now than ever before and can be a real driver of long-term value creation for public and private companies alike. From performance to corporate competitiveness to resilience, the business case for ESG integration continues to strengthen.”

The kickoff session will be moderated by Cimaglia and will feature a fireside chat with Harvard University’s Professor George Serafeim to discuss ESG trends that are top of mind in 2020. Professor Serafeim will also discuss his recent research, which shows that companies with stronger ESG profiles have fared better during the pandemic relative to their peers.

“The NYSE offers our listed companies a variety of resources to support their efforts around ESG, which represents a growing priority for investors,” said Carolyn Saacke, NYSE’s Chief Operating Officer, Capital Markets. “This series will bring great value to our issuers, providing insight into trends impacting the ESG landscape and the advantages of a sound ESG strategy.”

Future webinars in this series will bring together thought leaders across the ESG universe to explore the many facets of ESG, including ESG trends and fund flows, board engagement, the regulatory landscape, and more.

In honor of the series kickoff, Solebury Trout will virtually ring NYSE’s Closing Bell today. In addition to specialized ESG advisory, Solebury Trout provides investor relations services and corporate communications programs that raise awareness of sustainability profiles among key stakeholder audiences.

Solebury Trout is affiliated with Solebury Capital and is a subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Solebury Capital is a premier equity capital markets advisory firm providing management teams and owners with unbiased advice and expert judgment honed over decades of capital markets experience at leading investment banking firms across the globe. Since its founding in 2005, Solebury Capital has advised on over 750 successful transactions representing nearly $350 billion in proceeds.

Solebury Trout is affiliated with Solebury Capital, which has advised on approximately 50 percent of the IPO proceeds raised in the U.S. this year. Since the exchange reopened a month ago, Solebury Trout and Solebury Capital have led initial public offering (IPO) advisory, corporate communications, and investor relations for the first three NYSE virtual IPO Opening Bells, SelectQuote, Shift4, and AZEK, which together raised a total of approximately $2 billion in proceeds.

About Solebury Trout

Solebury Trout provides clients with senior-level counsel and execution on Investor Relations and Corporate Communications strategies. Its team of 70 professionals has deep expertise in investor relations, equity research, portfolio management, private equity, investment banking, journalism, ESG, and corporate communications. The firm’s global reach extends through a network of offices in New York, Boston, Stamford, and the U.K., as well as consultants in London.

