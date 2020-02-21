Log in
New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News

02/21/2020 | 06:17pm GMT
The motorcade of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York

New York Times Co is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-21/new-york-times-poised-to-name-meredith-kopit-levien-as-next-ceo on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Levien, who joined the newspaper publisher in 2013, is currently the chief operating officer.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
