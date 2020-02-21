Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO - Bloomberg News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:20pm EST

New York Times Co is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-21/new-york-times-poised-to-name-meredith-kopit-levien-as-next-ceo on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Levien, who joined the newspaper publisher in 2013, is currently the chief operating officer.

The company declined to comment, in response to a Reuters request.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION -0.72% 23.56 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -2.18% 30.9 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.96% 39.25 Delayed Quote.23.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:57pBig trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip - U.S. official
RE
02:56pVerizon withdraws from RSA conference on coronavirus concerns
RE
02:52pNEW YORK TIMES PLANS TO NAME MEREDITH KOPIT LEVIEN AS NEXT CEO : Bloomberg News
RE
02:50pDivided EU fails in bid to end budget deadlock
RE
02:48pLyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars
RE
02:45pBOE's Tenreyro says coronavirus his to global growth could be large
RE
02:45pNORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION : PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project
PU
02:40p$675 Billion Reasons to Declare Your Share!’ with Upcoming 2020 Decennial Census
SE
02:38pEncryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
RE
02:38pU.S. AUTHORITIES TO ANNOUNCE DEAL OVER WELLS FARGO'S SALES PRACTICES SCANDAL : sources
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group