Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New York hedge fund founder charged with fraud over Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania

The founder of a New York hedge fund was criminally charged on Thursday with pressuring a rival not to bid for assets related to Neiman Marcus' bankruptcy so he could buy them at a lower price, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Daniel Kamensky, whose Marble Ridge Capital LP specialized in "distressed" investing and is liquidating its assets, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, extortion and bribery related to bankruptcy, and obstruction of justice.

Kamensky appeared briefly in Manhattan federal court, where bail was set at $250,000. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Kamensky's scheme began on July 31, when he learned an investment bank bid around 30 cents per share for securities tied to Neiman's bankruptcy, above the 20 cents he hoped to pay.

Kamensky, 47, of Roslyn, New York, allegedly threatened to use his role as co-chair of the retailer's official committee of unsecured creditors to block the higher bid, and stop doing business with the bank unless it backed off.

Prosecutors said after the bank withdrew its bid, Kamensky tried to cover his tracks by asking an employee there in a recorded call to tell the committee and law enforcement he suggested the bank bid only if it were serious.

"Do you understand ... I can go to jail," Kamensky was quoted as saying.

"I honestly ... don't want anything to do with this," the employee responded.

"My position ... is going to be look, this was a huge misunderstanding," Kamensky said. "They're going to say that I abused my position as a fiduciary, which I probably did, right?"

In a voluntary interview taken later under oath, Kamensky called his conversations with the employee a "terrible mistake" and "profound errors in lapses of judgment," prosecutors said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

Marble Ridge had $1.2 billion of assets as of Dec. 31. It announced the liquidation on Aug. 20 after Kamensky's conduct began falling under scrutiny.

Kamensky founded Marble Ridge in 2015 after working as a bankruptcy lawyer and a partner for the hedge fund firm Paulson & Co.

Neiman filed for Chapter 11 protection in May.

By Jonathan Stempel and Lawrence Delevingne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pWRAPUP 1-Fed policymakers signal comfort with higher inflation
RE
05:55pKimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 billion
RE
05:50pKimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln
RE
05:42pSoybean futures top two-year peak on increased Chinese demand
RE
05:35pFormFree Promotes Cindy Snow to Chief Operating Officer (COO)
SE
05:30pJobless Claims Hold Steady in New York, New Jersey
DJ
05:24pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down As Investors Sell Summer Winners -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pTech Slides On Rotation Out Of High-Momentum Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pNew York hedge fund founder charged with fraud over Neiman Marcus bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group