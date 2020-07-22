Log in
New York housing market slowly begins rebounding in June

07/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the Empire State continued to re-open in June with “New York Forward,” real estate activity slowly began to strengthen, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

While adhering to NYS guidance, many New York State REALTORS® started to show properties in-person, resulting in a 4.6 percent increase in new listings from a year ago from 21,272 units to 22,253 homes in June. However, year-to-date, new listings are still depressed 28.3 percent from 2019.

Pending sales are down from 13,834 sales to just 13,668 – a drop of 1.2 percent in year-over-year comparisons and are 25.1 percent lower year-to-date compared to 2019.

Closed sales declined 34 percent to 8,107 sales – down from 12,276 units in June 2019.

Inventory continues to be a large problem for REALTORS® as the number of homes for sale fell 19.6 percent from 72,432 units in June 2019 to 58,215 homes. The months supply of homes for sale fell from 6.3 months supply in June to 5.7 months – a dip of 9.5 percent in year-over-year comparisons.

The median sales price inched up 1.7 percent this June to $300,000 compared to $295,000 in June 2019.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 59,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock
Director of Communications
518-463-0300 x208 office
smorlock@nysar.com

An Infographic accompanying this announcement is available at
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c48929f-b649-48e1-8f55-91e2f88b0b7f

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
