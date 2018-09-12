Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New York overtakes London as world's top financial center: Z/YEN survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:41am CEST
The skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City as seen from the United Nations headquarters in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - New York has overtaken London as the world's most attractive financial center, a survey said on Wednesday, as Britain's decision to leave the European Union prompts banks to shift jobs out of the city to preserve access to Europe's single market.

Since Britain voted to leave the EU more than two years ago, some of the world’s most powerful finance companies in London have been searching for a way to preserve the existing cross-border flow of trading after it leaves the bloc in 2019.

New York took first place, followed by London, Hong Kong and Singapore in the Z/Yen global financial centers index, which ranks 100 financial centers on factors such as infrastructure and access to high quality staff.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pComedian is Challenging How People Think About Stuttering
SE
11:44aAustralia's CBA rejected heart attack insurance claim using outdated model
RE
11:42aEurozone Industrial Production Continues to Drop Ahead of Fresh ECB Forecasts
DJ
11:41aOil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
RE
11:41aNEW YORK OVERTAKES LONDON AS WORLD'S TOP FINANCIAL CENTER : Z/YEN survey
RE
11:33aChinese stock markets battered by trade war fears
RE
11:33aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Corridor announced to unlock full potential of England's economic heartland
PU
11:33aS&D OF PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE OF SOCIALI : Europe must stand firm and united towards China
PU
11:33aJVI JOINT VIENNA INSTITUTE : IMF Course on Fiscal Frameworks
PU
11:28aTrade war takes a heavy toll on Chinese stocks, and investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : awarded big-ticket contracts in South Africa
3APPLE : APPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
4SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
5AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.