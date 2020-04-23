Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:54pm EDT

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday a preliminary survey found that nearly 14% tested positive for antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that as many as 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with the disease.

While noting the sample size of 3,000 people and other limitations of the survey, Cuomo said the implied fatality rate of 0.5 percent of those infected by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, was lower than some experts feared.

"If the infection rate is 13.9 percent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo told a daily briefing.

The survey targeted people who were out shopping, but not working, meaning they were not essential workers like grocery clerks or bus drivers but were more likely to test positive for antibodies than someone isolated at home, Cuomo said.

Even after discounting for those caveats, Cuomo said the preliminary data added to his understanding of the virus and would inform his reopening plan, with social distancing measures relaxed more quickly in less infected regions of the state.

Cuomo said the state would keep adding to the sample size in the coming weeks and would test more in African-American and Hispanic communities, which made up disproportionately high percentages of positive tests in the survey so far, with whites registering a disproportionately lower infection rate.

"I want to see snapshots of what is happening with that rate ? is it going up, is it flat, is it going down," Cuomo told a daily briefing. "It can really give us data to make decisions."

The infection rate implied by the New York survey was greater than the 4.1% found in a similar but smaller study of Los Angeles County residents released earlier this week.

That survey, conducted by University of Southern California researchers on 863 people, also suggested a death rate that was lower than previously thought but also that the virus may be being spread more widely by people who show no symptoms.

Among other limitations, Cuomo said the official death count of 15,500 was surely an undercount because it only included people who had died in hospitals or nursing homes and not those who expired at home without a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The true death toll could result in a higher fatality rate than the survey's 0.5 percent, which was calculated by dividing the estimated number of infected -- 14% of New York's 19 million residents, or 2.7 million people -- by the 15,500 figure.

Stephen Hawes, chair of the University of Washington's department of epidemiology, said he believed it was likely that New York's survey was overestimating the infection rate somewhat by targeting people moving around in society.

And while cautioning that the survey had not been peer reviewed and that antibody tests can be inconsistent, he said it was a step toward filling the "huge gaps" still confounding experts trying to understand transmission of the disease.

He also noted that it was unclear whether testing positive for antibodies meant a person had achieved immunity.

"Moving forward until those studies are done we won't know what it means for someone to be antibody-positive," he said.

Over the past week, Cuomo has increasingly turned his attention to ramping up testing as hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics continue to improve, suggesting the state hit hardest by the pandemic has likely passed the worst stage.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that hospitalizations fell by 578 to 15,021 patients on Wednesday, the 10th straight day of decline. He reported an additional 438 coronavirus deaths, down from 474 a day earlier and the lowest total since April 1.

(This story corrects to restore dropped word "as" in first paragraph and replaces "less than" with "greater than" in eighth paragraph)

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Jessica Resnick-Ault and Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Jonathan Oatis)

By Barbara Goldberg and Nathan Layne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:07pS&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs
RE
04:04pDollar stronger as euro zone stimulus uncertainty weighs on euro
RE
04:04pDollar stronger as euro zone stimulus uncertainty weighs on euro
RE
04:03pDollar stronger as euro zone stimulus uncertainty weighs on euro
RE
03:56pEU lays out trillion euro escape route from coronavirus pandemic
RE
03:54pNew York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
03:53pEU lays out trillion euro escape route from coronavirus pandemic
RE
03:51pNew York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
03:46pTyson to shutter beef facility as workers undergo coronavirus testing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Three Months of 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group