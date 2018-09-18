New ZINKN Consumer App Gives Users Access to Affordable, On-Demand Personal Assistant Services

Phoenix-based startup launches in Greater Phoenix Area, provides contract worker jobs to deliver personal services Valley-wide

ZINKN, an on-demand personal assistant app, just announced its launch in August 2018. The app provides Valley residents with an easy-to-use tool to request on-demand or scheduled help with a wide range of personal services such as errands, household tasks, transportation and family care.

The app also provides contract jobs for workers, called ‘People Share™ Providers,’ looking to supplement their income with flexible hours and a better hourly rate versus minimum wage positions and average rates from other contract ride share jobs.

Since its launch, ZINKN has accumulated more than 500 downloads and is currently serving the Phoenix metropolitan area with plans to launch in California in early 2019.

“My family has a long history within the care industry, a legacy that I’m excited to carry on,” said Michael Vogler, founder and CEO of ZINKN. “Ask most people how they’re doing these days, and they usually say, ‘good, just so busy.’ I felt it myself and saw it with everyone I knew. There’s a growing need for working adults, especially parents with school-aged children and often with senior parents they’re caring for, to have one easy place to get help with their list of everyday to-dos. That’s how ZINKN and the concept of ‘People Share’ were born.”

ZINKN allows users to request personal assistant services fast, whenever and to wherever they need it. ZINKN People Share Providers can assist with a wide gamut of everyday tasks, such as errands, chores, transportation to and from appointments, or spending time and/or providing care for loved ones. Users are able to set up accounts for their children or parents, allowing them to request last minute, trusted help when an unexpected need arises.

“I knew we could help people feel less stressed and have more time for what’s really important, quality time with their families,” said Vogler. “To us that meant safe, reliable, friendly help that people can trust, and an amazing customer experience. The beautiful thing about ZINKN is that it matches people who love to help with people who need extra help,” said Vogler. “Zeroing in on ZINKN’s ability to build goodwill and trust within the community, while supplying both jobs and a needed service, have been core motivators for us.”

What sets ZINKN apart from other competing apps is its on-demand structure. Although ZINKN users are able to schedule out service appointments, the app matches users with the best help possible within minutes. Users can see worker location in real time, as well as rate and save favorite People Share Providers for future tasks.

In addition, ZINKN only requires users enlist a provider’s help for a minimum of one hour, as opposed to competitors’ typical minimums of two to four hours. Alternatively, users can get help from the same service worker for the entire day, spanning whatever they need done to be productive, rather than using multiple apps for various niche services.

Other user-friendly benefits of ZINKN include:

Real-time view of provider’s location en route with estimated transit and arrival times

Secure in-app messaging and phone calls

Flexibility of having personal assistant services for as little as one hour to eight hours

Time starts only once the ZINKN provider arrives for the job

Ability to cancel the job within five minutes of provider’s arrival

Option to build preferred provider lists; users’ preferred providers are cued first for the jobs and have one minute to respond before the job becomes available to the masses

Since the app relies solely on the People Share model, safety is a top priority. All ZINKN contract providers are pre-screened and undergo rigorous background checks including driving record, vehicle safety inspections, criminal records, past or existing bankruptcies and inmate searches, surpassing other typical contract job screening processes. On top of this, providers are required to have three or more years of care experience and, once hired, must maintain at least a 4.6-star rating.

As for future plans, ZINKN is planning to grow within the Phoenix market, then expand nationwide beginning with central and southern California in the first half of 2019.

“By the end of 2018, our goal is to hire 500 contracted providers within the Greater Phoenix area,” said Vogler. “We are also aiming to launch in 10 markets by the summer of 2019. Our mission to help people help others is a simple one. We’re committed to smart growth, keeping the customer experience and safety number one. The more we scale, the greater impact we’ll have.”

ZINKN is actively supporting consumer service requests in the Phoenix metropolitan area, as well as accepting People Share Provider applications. Learn more about ZINKN at www.zinkn.com and download the People Share Provider and Consumer apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About ZINKN

As an on-demand personal assistant app, ZINKN is designed to match those who love to help with people who need help navigating life’s unexpected to-do’s. ZINKN makes getting extra assistance with personal tasks fast, simple and safe. From errands, chores and shopping, to transporting to and from appointments, cooking meals and caring for loved ones, ZINKN People Share Providers are here to help. For more information, visit www.zinkn.com. Download the ZINKN Provider app and the consumer app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005670/en/