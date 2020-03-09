New Zealand Business Confidence Plummets in Early March

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand business confidence plummeted in early March as companies worried the coronavirus epidemic will cause a sharp economic slowdown.

A net 53.3% of respondents in ANZ Bank's monthly survey said they expect business conditions to deteriorate in the coming months. Net 19.3% said that in February.

Regarding their own activity, net 12.8% of firms expect it to deteriorate compared with net 12% expecting improvement in the last survey.

ANZ released the survey earlier than usual and said it was based on responses received between Mar. 2 to Mar. 9.

