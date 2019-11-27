Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand Business Confidence Rebounds in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:29pm EST

By Stephen Wright

New Zealand businesses were significantly more confident about the future in November, adding to signs of a mending economy, according to a monthly survey released on Thursday.

A net 13% of businesses in ANZ New Zealand's survey expected their activity to improve over the next year, an improvement from October when net 4% expected business to slow.

The net confidence figures are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents expecting improvement from the percentage that expect deterioration.

The survey by ANZ, one of the main banks in New Zealand, follows substantially stronger-than-expected retail sales growth reported earlier this week, and reinforces the case for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to keep its cash rate unchanged at its next review.

Headline business confidence also improved in the survey even as it remained pessimistic overall.

A net 26% of businesses said they expected general business conditions to deteriorate over the next year, compared with net 42% who said that in October.

"The remarkable resilience of New Zealand's commodity prices is providing an invaluable buffer to the world's woes," said ANZ Chief Economist, Sharon Zollner.

"We continue to expect growth in the New Zealand economy to trough shortly and increase, albeit gradually, from here," she said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pYen rises, yuan falls after Trump signs Hong Kong protest bill
RE
07:39pJapan's retail sales post worst fall in four years as tax hike hits demand
RE
07:30pTrump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Protesters -- Update
DJ
07:29pNew Zealand Business Confidence Rebounds in November
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:09pUK business services profits down by most in 8 years - CBI
RE
07:06pSlump in demand pulls down UK car production, again
RE
07:05piBoysoft Kicks off Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion with Up to 50-percent Discount
SE
06:47pChina wants to speed up business reforms, investment to boost slowing economy - premier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. : PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form6-K
4AZBIL CORPORATION : AZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Citie..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : URGENT: Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group