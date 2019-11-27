New Zealand Business Confidence Rebounds in November

By Stephen Wright



New Zealand businesses were significantly more confident about the future in November, adding to signs of a mending economy, according to a monthly survey released on Thursday.

A net 13% of businesses in ANZ New Zealand's survey expected their activity to improve over the next year, an improvement from October when net 4% expected business to slow.

The net confidence figures are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents expecting improvement from the percentage that expect deterioration.

The survey by ANZ, one of the main banks in New Zealand, follows substantially stronger-than-expected retail sales growth reported earlier this week, and reinforces the case for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to keep its cash rate unchanged at its next review.

Headline business confidence also improved in the survey even as it remained pessimistic overall.

A net 26% of businesses said they expected general business conditions to deteriorate over the next year, compared with net 42% who said that in October.

"The remarkable resilience of New Zealand's commodity prices is providing an invaluable buffer to the world's woes," said ANZ Chief Economist, Sharon Zollner.

"We continue to expect growth in the New Zealand economy to trough shortly and increase, albeit gradually, from here," she said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com