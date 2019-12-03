New Zealand Commodity Prices Index Rose on Month in Nov.

By Stephen Wright



World prices for New Zealand's main export commodities climbed 4.3% in November from October, ANZ Bank data showed Wednesday.

ANZ Bank said its commodity prices index was also up in New Zealand dollar terms, rising 3.5% in November from October.

World prices for the country's commodities rose 12.4% on year and 18.8% on a New Zealand dollar basis.

Beef prices in world terms jumped 19% from October and prices for the country's mainstay dairy exports rose 2.8% on month.

