New Zealand Consumer Prices Dropped in 2Q on Pandemic Shock

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand consumer prices dropped for the first time in nearly five years in the second quarter as the pandemic caused gasoline and accommodation costs to fall.

The consumer price index was down 0.5% from the previous quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday. The index was up 1.5% from a year earlier, easing from a 2.5% rise in the first quarter.

The agency said the quarterly fall in the index was the first since the October-December quarter of 2015.

The data was the same as forecast in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand had forecast the index to drop 0.7% in the second quarter from the first quarter.

Statistics New Zealand said gasoline prices dropped 12% over the second quarter, which was the largest fall in nearly 12 years.

The cost of motel and hotel accommodation slid 14% as the pandemic lockdown that started in late March crushed demand.

