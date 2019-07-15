New Zealand Consumer Prices Solid in 2Q

(Adds details)

By James Glynn

New Zealand consumer prices growth was solid in the second quarter on the back of higher fuel prices, still the door remains open to a cut in official interest rate cuts as early as next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% in the second quarter from the first quarter, and by 1.7% from a year ago, Stats NZ said. The results were in line with expectations of economists.

Petrol prices rose 5.8% in the second quarter after a 7.0% fall in the first quarter.

"Petrol prices rose slowly over the first part of the quarter, reaching a peak in late May and then falling," NZ Stats' prices senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

Financial markets are anticipating a further cut in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's official cash rate in August from 1.50% to 1.25%, with policymakers concerned about external risks and evidence of a broader slowdown in the economy this year.

Recent business survey data have pointed to downside risks for GDP growth while business confidence is at its lowest point since early 2009.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has warned of growing risks to New Zealand's outlook from the trade war between the U.S. and China, with the small agriculture-rich economy heavily reliant on exports.

The RBNZ cuts rate for the first time since late 2016 in May in response to the growing external risks and the slowdown locally.

