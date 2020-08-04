New Zealand Employment Weakened by Lockdown in 2Q --Update

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Employment fell in New Zealand in the second quarter after a pandemic lockdown shuttered most businesses, triggering a wave of job losses that is expected to worsen as emergency wage subsidies end.

The official unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% from 4.2% in the first quarter, New Zealand's statistics agency said Wednesday, but that seemed to reflect a statistical quirk.

The lockdown in April meant people without a job couldn't look for work and they weren't counted as unemployed, it said.

Measures of under-employment rose. Hours worked were down by a record 10.3% in the quarter and underutilization--a broad measure of slack in the employment market--rose to a record high 12.0% from 10.4%.

The agency said the number of people receiving state unemployment benefits increased by 39,000 over the second quarter. Its official measure of employment showed a drop of 11,000 people in jobs.

Government wage subsidies that have cost about 13 billion New Zealand dollars ($8.6 billion) have prevented some jobs losses, but are scheduled to end in September. Some analysts forecast unemployment to reach about 10% in coming months.

The median forecast in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists was for a second-quarter unemployment rate of 5.8%.

Analysts had said the second-quarter figures would likely have a large margin of error because the lockdown disrupted data collection.

