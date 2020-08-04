Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand Employment Weakened by Lockdown in 2Q --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Employment fell in New Zealand in the second quarter after a pandemic lockdown shuttered most businesses, triggering a wave of job losses that is expected to worsen as emergency wage subsidies end.

The official unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% from 4.2% in the first quarter, New Zealand's statistics agency said Wednesday, but that seemed to reflect a statistical quirk.

The lockdown in April meant people without a job couldn't look for work and they weren't counted as unemployed, it said.

Measures of under-employment rose. Hours worked were down by a record 10.3% in the quarter and underutilization--a broad measure of slack in the employment market--rose to a record high 12.0% from 10.4%.

The agency said the number of people receiving state unemployment benefits increased by 39,000 over the second quarter. Its official measure of employment showed a drop of 11,000 people in jobs.

Government wage subsidies that have cost about 13 billion New Zealand dollars ($8.6 billion) have prevented some jobs losses, but are scheduled to end in September. Some analysts forecast unemployment to reach about 10% in coming months.

The median forecast in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists was for a second-quarter unemployment rate of 5.8%.

Analysts had said the second-quarter figures would likely have a large margin of error because the lockdown disrupted data collection.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pIndustrials Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Bill Updates -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:55pMatch forecasts sales above estimates as pandemic boosts Tinder's appeal
RE
05:55pExxon plans to suspend employer match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As Investors Warm To Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pArgentina strikes $65 billion debt deal to avert hard default
RE
05:32pU.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--4th Update
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up As Netflix Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pNew Zealand Employment Weakened by Lockdown in 2Q --Update
DJ
05:28pTech Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Deal Outlook, Stimulus Bill Chances -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pSouth Korea to step up property market regulation, probe transactions of homes worth over 900 million won
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : Fiscal quarter ended June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group