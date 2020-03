WELLINGTON, New Zealand--A jump in dairy exports helped to push New Zealand's trade balance into surplus in February, the statistics department said Wednesday.

The trade surplus of 594 million New Zealand dollars ($347 million) reflected a fall in imports and higher exports, the agency said.

Exports totaled NZ$4.92 billion in February, up 4.5% from a year earlier. Imports fell 9.9% to NZ$4.33 billion.