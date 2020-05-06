New Zealand Government Flags Expanded State Housing Program -- Update

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for New Zealand to fix a chronic housing shortage "once and for all," the country's finance minister said.

The government's annual budget, due for release on May 14, will be a "sobering" reflection of the economic challenges facing the country, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Thursday.

His remarks indicate that a significantly expanded program of state-funded housing construction will be one of the government's new spending priorities.

Mr. Robertson described the economic downturn and the upcoming budget as a chance to address economic injustice, but is saving the specifics for budget day.

"In the wake of this dreadful and devastating crisis we have a shot at making things better. And we will take it," Mr. Robertson said.

Infometrics, an economics consultancy, has urged the government to build thousands of new homes in the near term, to stimulate the economy and address social inequity.

It forecasts private residential construction will halve between now and mid-2022 as the economy absorbs the pandemic shock.

New Zealand and neighboring Australia have both had success in containing spread of the coronavirus. But some economists say New Zealand will pay a higher economic price because its lockdown was more draconian.

Mr. Robertson said the "vast majority" of businesses and employees will be back at work once restrictions are eased further.

The Cabinet will decide on May 11 whether to loosen restrictions again after the strictest phase of lockdown ended on April 28.

