New Zealand Government Launches RealMe Now App Using Daon’s IdentityX Platform for Digital Onboarding

08/15/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Digital Onboarding specialist Daon, also a global leader in mobile biometric authentication technology, announced today that the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is utilizing Daon’s IdentityX® Platform for its digital onboarding mobile app, RealMe Now, which enables customers to create an online verified identity. The app is currently available on iPhone 5s and above.

RealMe gives customers a single verified identity credential to securely prove who they are with participating New Zealand Government services and other private sector services online. Applying for the RealMe verified identity has previously required a New Zealand PostShop visit for face image capture using Daon’s retail outlet desktop software in order to complete the onboarding process. Now, in a New Zealand first, the RealMe Now mobile app enables a customer to simply and securely accomplish identity verification “from the couch,” essentially anywhere and at any time.

A selfie photo captured in the mobile app is compared against the customer’s passport photo, held securely by DIA in the passport image database. If the match is successful and the customer has passed the face liveness challenges, then the application will be checked by staff from the DIA and the customer is issued a RealMe verified identity. As the selfie photo is compared to a trusted source passport photo, there is no need for the client to scan an identity document.

“Daon is delighted to be selected by the Department of Internal Affairs for this global leading solution,” said Tom Grissen, CEO, Daon. “Daon is dedicated to sharing this ongoing journey with the Department driving security for RealMe and ensuring customers can conveniently establish their digital credentials. Daon invests significantly in research and we have a veritable shopping cart of face liveness, as well as other mechanisms to assist our digital onboarding clients moving forward as the threat vector evolves.”

The RealMe Now mobile app employs a layered approach to security and provides a convenient onboarding solution for customers. It will drive an increased use of the RealMe service across New Zealand service providers. Kiwibank, DIA’s delivery partner for the mobile app, has commenced leveraging RealMe Now during account establishment, removing the need for prospective customers to visit an outlet for identity proofing when opening a new account.

Daon’s digital onboarding platform offers active and passive liveness challenges using cutting edge technology like machine learning, distributed across both mobile device and server platform within a comprehensive spoof detection system. The platform’s console enables the human review of select cases and also facilitates case audit. The platform’s security mechanisms enable Daon clients to achieve significant defense against spoof attacks including digital and physical face masking. Daon also makes its biometric technology capabilities available to partners helping to solve digital onboarding challenges.

“The Department of Internal Affairs is committed to putting people first – we’re focusing on what people need from the government and how to better meet those needs using emerging technologies,” said David Philp, General Manager Partners and Products.

“It’s about doing things differently in this changing digital environment, and transforming the way we provide our services. This contributes to New Zealanders engaging with an open, transparent and inclusive government.”

Grissen adds, “Our strategy remains being committed to delivering a platform through which the identity of a user can be established, authenticated and recovered. Digital onboarding represents an important area and builds on Daon’s history of delivering proven mobile biometric authentication to millions of consumers.”

ABOUT DAON

Daon, www.daon.com, is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and critical infrastructure. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user’s identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
