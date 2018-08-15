New Zealand Government Launches RealMe Now App Using Daon’s IdentityX Platform for Digital Onboarding

Digital Onboarding specialist Daon, also a global leader in mobile
biometric authentication technology, announced today that the New
Zealand Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is utilizing
Daon’s IdentityX® Platform for its digital onboarding
mobile app, RealMe
Now, which enables customers to create an online verified identity.
The app is currently available on iPhone 5s and above.
RealMe
gives customers a single verified identity credential to securely prove
who they are with participating New Zealand Government services and
other private sector services online. Applying for the RealMe verified
identity has previously required a New Zealand PostShop visit for face
image capture using Daon’s retail outlet desktop software in order to
complete the onboarding process. Now, in a New Zealand first, the RealMe
Now mobile app enables a customer to simply and securely accomplish
identity verification “from the couch,” essentially anywhere and
at any time.
A selfie photo captured in the mobile app is compared against the
customer’s passport photo, held securely by DIA in the passport image
database. If the match is successful and the customer has passed the
face liveness challenges, then the application will be checked by staff
from the DIA and the customer is issued a RealMe verified identity. As
the selfie photo is compared to a trusted source passport
photo, there is no need for the client to scan an identity document.
“Daon is delighted to be selected by the Department of Internal Affairs
for this global leading solution,” said Tom Grissen, CEO, Daon. “Daon is
dedicated to sharing this ongoing journey with the Department driving
security for RealMe and ensuring customers can conveniently establish
their digital credentials. Daon invests significantly in research and we
have a veritable shopping cart of face liveness, as well as other
mechanisms to assist our digital onboarding clients moving forward as
the threat vector evolves.”
The RealMe Now mobile app employs a layered approach to security and
provides a convenient onboarding solution for customers. It will drive
an increased use of the RealMe service across New Zealand service
providers. Kiwibank, DIA’s delivery partner for the mobile app, has
commenced leveraging RealMe Now during account establishment, removing
the need for prospective customers to visit an outlet for identity
proofing when opening a new account.
Daon’s digital onboarding platform offers active and passive liveness
challenges using cutting edge technology like machine learning,
distributed across both mobile device and server platform within a
comprehensive spoof detection system. The platform’s console enables the
human review of select cases and also facilitates case audit. The
platform’s security mechanisms enable Daon clients to achieve
significant defense against spoof attacks including digital and physical
face masking. Daon also makes its biometric technology capabilities
available to partners helping to solve digital onboarding challenges.
“The Department of Internal Affairs is committed to putting people first
– we’re focusing on what people need from the government and how to
better meet those needs using emerging technologies,” said David Philp,
General Manager Partners and Products.
“It’s about doing things differently in this changing digital
environment, and transforming the way we provide our services. This
contributes to New Zealanders engaging with an open, transparent and
inclusive government.”
Grissen adds, “Our strategy remains being committed to delivering a
platform through which the identity of a user can be established,
authenticated and recovered. Digital onboarding represents an important
area and builds on Daon’s history of delivering proven mobile biometric
authentication to millions of consumers.”
ABOUT DAON
Daon,
is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and
identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for
securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities
across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments
verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing
borders and critical infrastructure. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides
an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the
creation, authentication and recovery of a user’s identity and allowing
businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium
with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
