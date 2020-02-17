Log in
New Zealand House Prices, Sales Volumes Rose on Year in Jan

02/17/2020 | 03:31pm EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The number of houses sold in New Zealand in January was the highest for that month in four years, the country's real estate institute said Tuesday.

The national median sales price gained 11.8% from a year earlier to 615,000 New Zealand dollars ($396,000) and the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's house price index rose 7.0%.

Sales volumes in January were up 3.2% from a year earlier to 4,603 properties sold.

"Much of the increase in sales volumes is being driven by increasing confidence in the housing market which has been underpinned by a relatively strong economy, good employment rates and the low interest rate environment," said REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

