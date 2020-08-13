Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand House Prices, Sales Volumes Surged in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand residential property prices and sales volumes jumped in July, likely boosted by record-low lending rates, according to market figures released Friday.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand said the surge in activity may not be sustained, particularly because the country's largest city, Auckland, has entered a new lockdown after local transmission of the coronavirus was detected.

The institute's house price index rose 9.4% from a year earlier in July.

The median house sale price in July increased 14.8% from the year before and sales volumes rose by nearly 25%.

Part of the rise in sales volumes can be attributed to the release of pent-up demand following the nationwide lockdown in April and May, the institute said.

"But underpinning this activity during July was strong levels of interest and engagement from all buyer levels including first home buyers, investors and families looking to upgrade their property," it said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its cash rate to 0.25% in March and has suppressed wholesale interest rates by buying government bonds in the secondary market.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pWeWork gets new $1.1 billion commitment from SoftBank, cuts burn rate
RE
05:40pTrump administration rolls back curbs on oil industry methane emissions
RE
05:39pCalifornia court rules Amazon is liable for injuries from defective products
RE
05:35pNew Zealand House Prices, Sales Volumes Surged in July
DJ
05:30pUtilities Down Slightly As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:29pTexas, California governors take heat in battle over school reopenings
RE
05:28pCommunications Services Up As Investors Bet On Growth In Sector -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Down Amid Stimulus-Bill Doubts -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pTech Flat After Cisco, Lenovo Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pConsumer Cos Flat After Mixed Earnings, Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
2NELES OYJ : NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT: Valmet Corporat..
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
4WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
5EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group