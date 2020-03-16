Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand PM bans mass gatherings, says impact of coronavirus on economy will be significant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:48am EDT

WELLINGTON (Reuters) prim - New Zealand banned gatherings of 500 people or more on Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned of tough action against anyone who violates new self-isolation rules for people arriving in the country.

New Zealand has had eight cases of the coronavirus and no deaths.

Ardern also warned that the economic impact of the coronavirus could be "greater than the global financial crisis" but promised that a proposed fiscal package would help ease some of the burden on businesses and individuals.

Ardern said the ban on mass gatherings applied to festivals, fairs and sporting events but schools and universities would be exempt for now.

Ardern announced on Saturday that everyone entering the country must isolate themselves for 14 days.

"There will be zero tolerance for people who do not follow rules of self-isolation," the prime minister told a news conference.

People who do not comply with the rules could be detained and deported, she said. More than 10,500 people had self-isolated, she said.

New Zealand's central bank slashed interest rates by 75 basis points to a record low on Monday following an emergency meeting, as it prepared for a hit to the economy from the coronavirus.

The first phase of the business continuity package is to be announced on Tuesday.

"At this point, we cannot be sure of the impact but we can be sure it will be significant," Ardern said, referring to the effect of the outbreak on New Zealand's economy.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aFew U.S. shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war
RE
12:58aIndonesia posts larger-than-expected trade surplus in February
RE
12:55aNike, Under Armour join retailers shutting stores to limit virus spread
RE
12:48aNew Zealand PM bans mass gatherings, says impact of coronavirus on economy will be significant
RE
12:47aAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
12:39aStocks crumble, unconvinced as Fed and peers attempt radical rescue
RE
12:38aStocks crumble, unconvinced as Fed and peers attempt radical rescue
RE
12:37aAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
12:37aFactbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
12:37aNew York, Los Angeles shut bars and restaurants, world's central banks coordinate to combat coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures hit near two-month high on demand optimism
2LANDS' END, INC. : Nike, Under Armour join retailers shutting stores to limit virus spread
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sees $1.5 billion less revenue in March vs last year, warns..
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
5BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group