New Zealand Parliament : Have your say on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2021) Bill

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a regional economic forum based in the Asia-Pacific Region. New Zealand will host APEC 2021 in November 2021, with related events running for a year from December 2020 until November 2021.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2021) Bill proposes to:
-
support safe and secure APEC 2021 events for all world leaders, attendees, and the general public; and
-
assist in managing security risks; and
-
assist in facilitating the timely and efficient operation of APEC 2021.
The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee are keen to hear your thoughts on this bill.
Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think
Make a submissionon the billby midnight on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.
For more details about the bill:
ENDS
For media enquiries contact:
Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee staff
fadt@parliament.govt.nz
Disclaimer
New Zealand Parliament published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:05:03 UTC