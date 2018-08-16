Log in
New Zealand Police : Arrest for Hawke's Bay petrol station robbery

08/16/2018 | 10:16am CEST

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery of a petrol station in Taradale today.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

Police were called to the petrol station on Lee Road at 1.48am with a report of a man threatening the attendant with a knife and stealing cash before fleeing.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying and locating the alleged offender.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Disclaimer

New Zealand Police published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:15:03 UTC
