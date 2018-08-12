New Zealand Police : More arrests for Napier service station robbery

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard, Hawke's Bay Police

A further two 17-year old males are facing charges of aggravated robbery in relation to the Kennedy Road, Napier petrol station robbery yesterday morning.

This follows an arrest earlier today of another 17-year-old male.

Two of the arrested youths will appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow, while the third will appear at a later date.

No more information is available while this is now before the courts.

