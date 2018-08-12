Log in
New Zealand Police : Police catch alleged offender from service station robbery yesterday

08/12/2018 | 04:20am EDT

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard, Hawke's Bay police

A 17-year-old Napier youth will appear in the Hastings District Court next week facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

This follows an incident at a Petrol Station Kennedy Road, Napier.

At 6am yesterday morning, three armed offenders entered the store and demanded property from the attendant.

The three offenders then left with a small amount of property.

The attendant was left shaken from this incident and was given Victim Support assistance, but they were thankfully not injured.

It is however a pleasing result to locate one of those responsible, Mr Pritchard said.

A black 'Nike' sports bag containing items of interest is believed to have been dumped somewhere between the Petrol station and the suburb of Marewa.

Police are asking for residents in this area to come forward if they have located this bag or have any information relating to the robbery.

Contact Police by phoning the local station (06 873 0500) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Disclaimer

New Zealand Police published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 08:19:07 UTC
