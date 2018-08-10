Log in
New Zealand Police : Road down to one lane at Paremata Round-about Wellington northbound

08/10/2018 | 09:40am CEST

Motorists are asked to delay their journey or choose another route to head north this evening on SH1 from Wellington.

SH1 at Paremata train station is down to one lane after a truck and trailer unit with a digger on board, rolled earlier today at the Paremata round-about.

A tow-truck with a crane on it is due to arrive at the scene shortly to remove the truck and trailer but this will take some time.

This will mean that some of the lanes will be closed again and there will be significant delays for people travelling north on SH1 tonight.

Motorists are asked to be patient if travelling, or delay their journey if planning to head north tonight.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Disclaimer

New Zealand Police published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 07:39:07 UTC
