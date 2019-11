By Stephen Wright

New Zealand recorded a goods trade deficit of NZ$1 billion (US$643 million) in October, the statistics agency said Wednesday.

Exports were worth NZ$5.0 billion for October and imports NZ$6.0 billion, Statistics New Zealand said.

The figures were in line with the consensus expectation of market analysts.

Exports grew 4.3% from a year earlier, driven by shipments of milk powder which rose in price and quantity, the agency said.

