New Zealand Should Speed Up Infrastructure Spending, Think Tank Says

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The New Zealand government should rapidly accelerate its promised infrastructure spending to offset economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a think tank aligned with the country's governing coalition.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and his officials are still working on details of measures to support businesses affected by the pandemic. The government has insisted the situation requires targeted measures rather than the expensive cash handouts that neighbor Australia has planned.

Economic think-tank BERL said Friday that a flexible and "fleet-footed" response from the government is needed.

It said the New Zealand government should be "courageous and press go now" on spending the 12 billion New Zealand dollars (US$7.30 billion) it allocated for new infrastructure such as roads and rail.

"The shovel-ready projects have remained shovel-ready for too long," the think tank said. "Now would be a great time to start shovelling."

Mr. Robertson on Thursday said officials are looking at whether some projects can be started earlier than planned. Five are already underway for this year.

BERL also criticized calls from some economists and opposition politicians to relieve pressure on small businesses by delaying a scheduled increase to the minimum hourly wage.

More than 200,000 of the country's lowest-paid workers will get a bump in hourly rates at the beginning of April that equates to about NZ$2,500 extra a year for a full-time employee.

Echoing government statements, BERL said delaying the increase would be a "knee-jerk" response that makes the most vulnerable people bear the economic burden of the pandemic.

ANZ New Zealand Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said an increase in the minimum wage in a stressed economy is more likely to cause higher unemployment than lead to better social outcomes.

