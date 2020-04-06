Log in
New Zealand Wage Subsidies Reach 1 Million Workers, Finance Minister Says

04/06/2020 | 10:09pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--More than a million New Zealand workers are now receiving emergency wage subsidies that the government hopes will limit job losses during the pandemic lockdown.

About 6.6 billion New Zealand dollars ($3.9 billion) have been distributed under the subsidy program, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Tuesday.

The Treasury estimates the subsidies, currently planned to last 12 weeks, will cost between NZ$8 billion and NZ$12 billion.

Some 1.07 million people, or about 41% of the country's workforce, are receiving the subsidy, Mr. Robertson said in a statement.

New Zealand's new coronavirus cases on Tuesday fell to the country's lowest level since March 25, a sign that the national lockdown is slowing the spread of the virus.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

