Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand dollar set for biggest jump this year on central bank surprise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a New Zealand Dollar note

The New Zealand dollar provided the standout performance in otherwise unremarkable currency markets on Wednesday as it stood set to notch its biggest daily gain in a year after the central bank stunned investors by keeping interest rates on hold.

Hedge funds and banks had built up massive short positions in the kiwi <NZD=D3> as the local dollar is known before the rate decision on bets that a protracted trade war between Washington and Beijing would hurt the export-oriented economy's prospects.

But after two rate cuts this year, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it saw no urgency to ease policy again, sending the dollar up by more than 1% and short-dated bond yields and swap rates surging higher.

"Like much of the market, we had expected an RBNZ cut today," UBS strategists said in a daily note.

"Signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks have soothed global markets and policymakers alike," they said expecting the local dollar to strengthen to $0.63 by end-2019.

Against a broadly firm greenback, the kiwi was up 1.3% at $0.6407, comfortably on track for its biggest daily jump since end-October 2018.

Almost all analysts had forecast a cut in the 1% benchmark rate to a record-low 0.75%. Futures markets had priced in a better-than-75% chance of a cut as slack spending and a global slowdown held New Zealand's economic growth at a six-year low.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar remained broadly firm against a basket of its rivals as weak risk appetite, partly due to the intensifying unrest in Hong Kong, raised the greenback's safe haven appeal.

It edged 0.1% higher at 98.41, holding just below a one-month high of 98.423 hit in the previous session, with market focus turning towards a two-day testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell later in the day.

The British pound <GBP=D3> remained broadly steady around the $1.2840 line as latest opinion polls forecast a lead for the ruling Conservative Party.

(GRAPHIC: NZ dollar - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8590/8515/NZ%20dollar.png)

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.90696 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.09% 74.58 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -1.06% 1.06912 Delayed Quote.2.68%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.34% 0.67709 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.6837 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.01% 1.87698 Delayed Quote.3.71%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.97% 79.24 End-of-day quote.11.66%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.10% 1.61039 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.85796 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. -1.33% 0.7625 Delayed Quote.-36.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 7.019 Delayed Quote.2.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics July 2019
PU
04:25aAGROLIGA : Harvest 2019.
PU
04:19aTakeaway says its bid for Just Eat compelling for both companies
RE
04:17aTullow Oil cuts oil output, cash forecast for 2019 as Ghana issues persist
RE
04:15aMozambique GDP growth seen at 5.5% in 2020 -IMF
RE
04:15aXIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
04:10aNMDC : Intimation of cessation of Shri CA A K Srivastava and Smt. Bhagwati Mahesh Baldewa, Independent Directors from the Board of the Company ​
PU
04:09aAlibaba poised to launch record-breaking $15 billion Hong Kong share sale - sources
RE
04:03aIreland set for record corporate tax haul again in 2019
RE
04:01aNew Zealand dollar set for biggest jump this year on cbank surprise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
3RENAULT : RENAULT : Sanjeev Gupta in talks to sell his LPS Coventry supply business to Jaguar
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : ???????Nordex confirms 2019 guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group