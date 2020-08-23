New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The suspected white supremacist
who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that
prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, arrived in
Christchurch on Sunday ahead of sentencing hearings.
Brenton Tarrant disembarked a New Zealand air force plane at
Christchurch Airport on Sunday afternoon, wearing a protective
vest and helmet and escorted by armed officers, before being
directed into the back of a white van, television footage
showed.
He has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of
attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act.
Tarrant was transported to Christchurch, the city where the
shootings occurred, from Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, the New
Zealand Herald reported.
A court in Christchurch will begin multi-day sentencing
hearings on Monday, where survivors of the attack and family
members of those killed will deliver victim impact statements.
Tarrant, an Australian, will be sentenced after being
allowed to make a statement.
Murder convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in
prison. The judge can impose a life term without the possibility
of release, a sentence that has never been used in New Zealand.
A police spokeswoman declined to comment on Tarrant's
movements, referring Reuters to the country's Department of
Corrections. A spokeswoman there declined to comment, citing
"the interests of public safety and operational security".
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jonathan
Barrett and William Mallard)