Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 06:15am EDT

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, arrived in Christchurch on Sunday ahead of sentencing hearings.

Brenton Tarrant disembarked a New Zealand air force plane at Christchurch Airport on Sunday afternoon, wearing a protective vest and helmet and escorted by armed officers, before being directed into the back of a white van, television footage showed.

He has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act.

Tarrant was transported to Christchurch, the city where the shootings occurred, from Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, the New Zealand Herald reported.

A court in Christchurch will begin multi-day sentencing hearings on Monday, where survivors of the attack and family members of those killed will deliver victim impact statements.

Tarrant, an Australian, will be sentenced after being allowed to make a statement.

Murder convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The judge can impose a life term without the possibility of release, a sentence that has never been used in New Zealand.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on Tarrant's movements, referring Reuters to the country's Department of Corrections. A spokeswoman there declined to comment, citing "the interests of public safety and operational security". (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jonathan Barrett and William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aChina's premier says china's economy could grow this year
RE
06:15aNew Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing
RE
05:46aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Praises - during a Press Conference - the Success of the Acquisition of the Assets and Liabilities of the Jordan Commercial Bank by the National Bank
PU
04:59aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Introduction of virus can be prevented most effectively with border measures
PU
04:53aRussia expects to sign contract with turkey for additional s-400 missile systems delivery next year - ifax
RE
04:19aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Weekly snapshot of China's progress on economic resumption
PU
04:17aUK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID
RE
04:03aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Due to epidemic further restrictive measures will be required
PU
03:27aIndian lawyer, convicted by Supreme Court over tweets, faces deadline
RE
01:55aAustralia wrestles with coronavirus second-wave, 17 more dead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
3BRASKEM S.A. : Odebrecht-backed energy deal likely cost Mexico $683 mln, president says
4FACEBOOK : UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says
5FIRSTENERGY CORP. : FIRSTENERGY : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FirstEnerg..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group