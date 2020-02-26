Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand prepared for 'serious impact' on economy from virus - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:52pm EST
New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks during a media conference in Wellington

The coronavirus outbreak could have a serious impact on New Zealand's economy in the short term, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, amid new data that showed businesses were feeling more pessimistic about their prospects.

Grant Robertson also said the government may need to step in with immediate fiscal stimulus if the virus outbreak becomes a global pandemic that, in turn, creates a worldwide downturn or recession.

"This will have a serious impact on the New Zealand economy in the short term," Robertson said in comments about the coronavirus outbreak made at an event in Auckland that was shared with the media.

"It is clear that there is an immediate impact on the tourism industry, particularly given there are now very few flights between China and New Zealand," he added.

Chinese tourists spend around $180 million (139 million pounds) per month in the peak travel months of January through to April, Robertson said.

China is also New Zealand's top trading partner, accounting for 27% of its total exports last month. On an annual basis, 28% of New Zealand?s total exports were to China.

New Zealand's exports have taken a major hit since the epidemic, with everything from timber to meat and fruit facing delays and cancellations.

Pessimism among New Zealand businesses grew in January as the coronavirus outbreak caused widespread alarm about the economic outlook and the prospects of firms, an ANZ Bank survey showed earlier on Thursday.

"Our best hope is that the disruption proves short-lived, but there?s no question the export-oriented economy is reeling," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a note about the sinking business sentiment.

Robertson, however, said New Zealand?s economy is in a strong position to respond to the coronavirus.

"We are well prepared to respond to a range of scenarios that could play out," he said.

If the virus outbreak becomes a global pandemic that in turn creates a global recession then it may be necessary to consider "immediate fiscal stimulus to support the economy as a whole and businesses and individuals through this period", he said.

The virus is now spreading faster outside China than within, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicentres.

Global stock markets have slumped in recent days due to the prolonged disruption to supply chains and economies from the virus, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000, mostly in China.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.26% 133.725 End-of-day quote.-8.50%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.44% 113.575 End-of-day quote.-7.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:22pOil falls for fifth day as coronavirus spreads outside of China
RE
09:20pDollar holds advantage as coronavirus spread unsettles investors
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Grant secures take-off for sustainable aviation fuel project
PU
09:11pGrant supports sugarcane waste research for Burdekin biorefinery
PU
08:54pDovish board member calls for review of BOJ's policy framework
RE
08:52pNew Zealand prepared for 'serious impact' on economy from virus - finance minister
RE
08:52pCoronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
RE
08:43pPresident Trump Puts Vice President Pence In Charge of Virus Response -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
4HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to Kick Off Its Own Studies of Potential Coronavirus Drug--Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group