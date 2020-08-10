New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A New Zealand retirement
village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed
symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zealand Herald reported
on Tuesday.
The Village Palms retirement village in Christchurch advised
of the lockdown in a letter to family members today, the
newspaper said. No further details were immediately available.
New Zealand, which has managed to largely contain the spread
of the coronavirus, has gone more than 100 days without
community transmission of COVID-19.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)