New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19

08/10/2020 | 11:18pm EDT

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.

The Village Palms retirement village in Christchurch advised of the lockdown in a letter to family members today, the newspaper said. No further details were immediately available.

New Zealand, which has managed to largely contain the spread of the coronavirus, has gone more than 100 days without community transmission of COVID-19. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

