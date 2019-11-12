Log in
New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

11/12/2019 | 08:58pm EST

By Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY--New Zealand's central bank kept its official cash rate unchanged Wednesday, as it sought to balance the need to revive inflation against recent signs of stabilization in the domestic and global economies.

The decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to keep its official cash rate at 1% was at odds with the majority of economists, who had predicted a quarter-percentage point cut.

"The Committee debated the costs and benefits of keeping the official cash rate at 1.0% versus reducing it to 0.75%," RBNZ Gov. Adrian Orr said. Policy makers concluded that rate cuts over the past year would take time to have a full effect, he said.

The RBNZ had surprised markets with a half-a-percentage point cut in August, and since then economic data have been mixed.

The RBNZ's quarterly survey of inflation expectations, published Tuesday, showed the key two-year ahead inflation forecast had fallen to 1.80% from 1.86% at the last reading, suggesting the cut in August had failed to turn the dial on inflation.

Economists say momentum in the economy is fading, with the jobless rate rising in the third quarter to 4.2% and annual employment growth at its slowest pace in six years.

The RBNZ on Wednesday lowered its forecast for next year's GDP growth, and said it now expects growth to take longer to increase, and to peak lower than previously projected.

The economy grew by 2.1% in the year through June, down from 3.2% a year earlier. The central bank expects GDP to bottom out at 2.0% in the December quarter.

Write to Rachel Pannett at rachel.pannett@wsj.com

