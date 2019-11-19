Log in
New Zealand to Broaden Scrutiny of Foreign Investment

11/19/2019 | 12:22am EST

By Stephen Wright

New Zealand's government plans to strengthen its powers to veto foreign investment in sensitive or strategic industries, the country's associate finance minister said Tuesday.

Legislation will be introduced to parliament early next year that expands a national interest test for foreign investment to cover assets such as airports, sea ports, telecommunications, electricity and other crucial infrastructure.

"The power would only be used to control those investments that pose a significant risk to our national security or public order," said David Parker, New Zealand's associate finance minister.

Mr. Parker said the new law could also be used to control investment in media organizations if there was a danger to national security or New Zealand's democracy from foreign ownership.

In the 1980s, New Zealand abandoned government controls that had stifled growth and opened its economy to almost unfettered foreign investment. Critics of the pro-investment policies said the changes were too far-reaching, and the current government, led by the center-left Labour Party, has promised to protect local interests.

The government last year banned foreign buyers from purchasing residential property. A surge in foreign purchases had contributed to rises in property prices that made home ownership less affordable for some New Zealanders.

Mr. Parker said the new legislation will also require foreign investment in New Zealand farmland to show a significant benefit "by adding something substantially new or creating additional value to our economy."

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

