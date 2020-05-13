New Zealand to Nearly Triple Debt as It Looks to Cushion Coronavirus Shock

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's government said the country's debt will nearly triple as an economic downturn shrinks tax revenue and it spends significantly more to prevent unemployment rising above 10%.

The government's annual budget released Thursday forecast net debt swelling to 53.6% of the economy by 2023 from 19% in 2019 due to the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

It plans to borrow 60 billion New Zealand dollars (US$36 billion) over the next 12 months and a total of NZ$165 billion over four years.

Coronavirus cases in New Zealand have dwindled to a couple a day or fewer in the past two weeks, reflecting the success of one of the world's strictest lockdowns, which kept people at home and shut most businesses.

Analysts say the economy will contract more than 20% in the April-June quarter. Debt, though forecast to increase, will still be low by international standards.

"We were faced with a choice between a public health catastrophe as has been seen in other countries or unprecedented and difficult measures," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. "There were no costless decisions in this situation, nor was there any playbook to go by."

Mr. Robertson said the government has set aside NZ$50 billion specifically to assist economic recovery. About 60% of the fund has been spent in the past couple of months or is allocated in the budget, he said, leaving some NZ$20 billion to decide.

Unemployment was forecast in the budget to peak at 9.6% this year and then fall to 5.7% during the fiscal year ending June 2022.

State housing agency Kainga Ora will borrow an additional NZ$5 billion over four to five years to help fund an additional 8,000 new state houses, the government said. The agency's borrowing is separate from the government debt program.

Infrastructure spending plans were increased by NZ$3 billion to NZ$15 billion. A wage subsidy program that cost NZ$10 billion will be extended for some businesses at a cost of NZ$3.2 billion, the government said. Some NZ$1.4 billion will be spent on jobs training and apprenticeships, it said.

