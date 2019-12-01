New Zealand to Significantly Boost Infrastructure Spending

By Stephen Wright



New Zealand's government will take advantage of record low borrowing costs to boost spending on infrastructure, the finance minister says.

The Cabinet had in recent weeks agreed to a package of infrastructure projects for the near- and medium-term, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

"The Government will significantly increase spending on infrastructure," he said, according to a transcript of a speech to members of the governing Labour Party on Saturday.

"We are currently finalising the specific projects that the package will fund but I can tell you this, it will be significant," he said. "It will have a direct impact on growth and it will create jobs."

New Zealand's economic growth has waned this year though recent indicators suggest the economy is on the mend again.

Borrowing costs are the lowest in New Zealand's history making it a good time to invest in big projects, Robertson said.

