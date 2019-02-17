Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Zealand to target online giants with digital tax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 11:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO - 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Monday that it plans to update its laws so it can tax revenue earned by multinational digital firms such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, extending a global effort to bring global tech giants into the tax net.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cabinet had agreed to issue a discussion document about how to update the country's tax framework to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share.

"Our current tax system is not fair in the way it treats individual tax payers, and how it treats multinationals," Ardern told reporters at her weekly post-cabinet news conference.

Highly digitalized companies, such as those offering social media networks, trading platforms, and online advertising, currently earn a significant income from New Zealand consumers without being liable for income tax, the government said in a statement released after the announcement.

The value of cross-border digital services in New Zealand is estimated to be around NZ$2.7 billion ($1.86 billion).

The revenue estimate for a digital services tax is between NZ$30 million and NZ$80 million, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in the statement.

Digital services taxes (DST) are generally charged at a flat rate of two to three percent on the gross revenue earned by a multinational company in that country.

A number of countries including the U.K, Spain, Italy, France, Austria and India have enacted or announced plans for a DST. The EU and Australia are also consulting on a DST.

Officials will now finalize the New Zealand discussion document on the matter, which is likely to be publicly released by May 2019.

($1 = 1.4526 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.85% 1119.63 Delayed Quote.7.15%
FACEBOOK -0.88% 162.5 Delayed Quote.23.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aHandelsbanken Names Carina Akerstrom CEO From 27 March
DJ
01:30aSenior partner, co-founder at Russia's Baring Vostok in charge after Calvey's arrest
RE
01:28aChina's car sales tumble, road ahead bumpy
RE
01:18aNikkei reaches two-month peak, boosted by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSaudi Arabia denies crown prince seeks to buy Manchester United
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aAsia shares bounce on trade talk, stimulus wagers
RE
02/17Architect of BOJ stimulus calls for big fiscal spending backed by central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2US DOLLAR INDEX : US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
3LONDON COFFEE : COFFEE : Vietnam posts $816 million January trade surplus - customs
4MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PRODIGY RESULTS: a Global Study to Identify Patients at High R..
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.