New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted

WELLINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Schools and businesses
reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown
in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the
coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public
transport across the country.
The Pacific nation of 5 million people had appeared to have
succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a
fresh outbreak in Auckland prompted the government to place the
city back in lockdown earlier this month.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scaled back the restrictions
in Auckland on Sunday, but made masks compulsory on public
transport.
Ardern said on Monday that she was confident the new measure
would be taken up across New Zealand, adding that “a bit of
smiling with the eyes behind the mask” and kindness to
Aucklanders in particular, would help get the country through
the latest outbreak.
"We have a plan that we know will work. We just need
everyone's compliance and help. If everyone sticks to those
guidelines and rules, coupled together with all the public
health measures that we have, we can make this work," Ardern,
wearing a mask herself, told reporters in Auckland.
Students in Auckland returned to school after many weeks of
disruptions.
"To me it's so good for them to go back to school. Online
work, online school is alright but it's still not good enough
for them. So it's good to get out of the house," said one
parent.
Limits on public gatherings in Auckland remain and the rest
of the country remains in alert level 2, which means social
distancing norms must be followed.
New Zealand announced 9 new coronavirus cases on Monday,
five of which were in the community and were traced to the known
Auckland cluster.
New Zealand has recorded 1,387 total confirmed cases of
COVID-19 so far, and 22 deaths.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)