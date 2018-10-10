New analysis estimates the positive impact of empagliflozin on prolonging life expectancy in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease

Today, the journal Circulation published novel results based on
data from the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial, which suggest
that treatment with empagliflozin positively impacts life expectancy in
adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
Using actuarial methods*, and assuming that the demonstrated beneficial
effects of empagliflozin remain consistent with long-term use,
empagliflozin was estimated to extend life expectancy by 1 to 4.5 years
on average, depending on age, when compared with placebo.1 This
analysis suggests that treatment with empagliflozin could add years of
life.
In an analysis of data from 7,020 patients included in the EMPA-REG
OUTCOME® trial, estimated life expectancy increased across
all ages when adults were treated with empagliflozin as compared to
those treated with placebo. Specifically, estimated mean survival in
people aged 45 years was 32.1 years with empagliflozin versus 27.6 years
with placebo, resulting in a mean survival difference of 4.5 years. In
people aged 50, 60, 70 and 80 years old, the mean survival difference
with empagliflozin compared to placebo was an additional 3.1 years, 2.5
years, 2 years and 1 year, respectively.1
The primary EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial results, published
in the New England Journal of Medicine in September 2015,
demonstrated a 38 percent relative risk reduction in cardiovascular
death and a 32 percent relative risk reduction in all-cause mortality
with empagliflozin in people with type 2 diabetes and established
cardiovascular disease, compared with placebo, over a period of 3.1
years.2 Modelling based on the EMPA-REG OUTCOME®
trial data was used to quantify the potential benefit of empagliflozin
on residual life span.
*Actuarial methods refer to the statistical techniques and analysis used
to prepare mortality and other analytical tables
“For a 60-year-old living with type 2 diabetes, who has already had a
cardiovascular event, previous studies estimate that life expectancy
could be reduced by up to 12 years compared with someone of the same age
without these conditions,” commented Brian Claggett, Ph.D., Division of
Cardiovascular Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and lead author of
the Circulation paper. “This latest analysis estimates that
empagliflozin could prolong such a person’s life span by, on average,
2.5 years.”
About Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease
More than 425
million people worldwide have diabetes, of which over 212 million are
estimated to be undiagnosed.3 By 2045, the number of people
with diabetes is expected to rise to 629 million people worldwide.3
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, responsible for
around 90 percent of diabetes cases in high-income countries.3
Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body either does
not properly produce, or use, the hormone insulin.3
Due to the complications associated with diabetes, such as high blood
sugar, high blood pressure and obesity, cardiovascular disease is a
major complication and the leading cause of death associated with
diabetes.4,5 People with diabetes are two to four times more
likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without diabetes.5
In 2017, diabetes caused four million deaths worldwide, with
cardiovascular disease as the leading cause.3 Approximately
50 percent of deaths in people with type 2 diabetes worldwide are caused
by cardiovascular disease.6,7
Having a history of diabetes at age 60 can shorten a person’s life span
by as much as six years compared with someone without diabetes. And
having both diabetes and a history of heart attack or stroke at age 60
can shorten a person’s life span by as much as 12 years compared with
someone without these conditions.8
The American Diabetes Association and Diabetes Canada recommend the use
of agents that have been proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular
events for patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular
disease (such as empagliflozin).9,10
About the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial®2
The
EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial was a long-term, multicentre,
randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of more than 7,000
people from 42 countries with type 2 diabetes at high risk for
cardiovascular events.
The trial assessed the effect of empagliflozin (10 mg or 25 mg once
daily) added to standard of care compared with placebo added to standard
of care. Standard of care was comprised of glucose-lowering agents and
cardiovascular drugs (including for blood pressure and cholesterol). The
primary endpoint was defined as time to first occurrence of
cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke.
The overall safety profile of empagliflozin was consistent with that of
previous trials.
About Empagliflozin
Empagliflozin (marketed as Jardiance®) is an oral, once
daily, highly selective sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor
and the first type 2 diabetes medicine to include cardiovascular death
risk reduction data in the label in several countries.11,12,13
Inhibition of SGLT2 with empagliflozin in people with type 2 diabetes
and high blood sugar levels leads to excretion of excess sugar in the
urine. In addition, initiation of empagliflozin increases excretion of
salt from the body and reduces the fluid load of the body’s blood vessel
system (i.e. intravascular volume). Empagliflozin induces changes to the
sugar, salt and water metabolism in the body that may contribute to the
reductions in cardiovascular death observed in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME®
trial.
Empagliflozin is not approved for people with type 1 diabetes.
About Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company
In
January 2011, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced
an alliance in diabetes that centres on compounds representing several
of the largest diabetes treatment classes. The alliance leverages the
strengths of two of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. By
joining forces, the companies demonstrate commitment in the care of
people with diabetes and stand together to focus on patient needs.
Depending on geographies, the companies either co-promote or separately
promote the respective molecules each contributed to the alliance.
About Boehringer Ingelheim
Improving the health and quality
of life of patients is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical
company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for
which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company
therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can
extend patients’ lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands
for advanced prevention.
Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is
one of the pharmaceutical industry’s top 20 companies. Some 50,000
employees create value through innovation daily for the three business
areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In
2017, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of nearly
18.1 billion euros. R&D expenditure, exceeding three billion euros,
corresponded to 17.0 per cent of net sales.
As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and
focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic
growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships
and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer
Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the
environment.
More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com
or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.
About Lilly Diabetes
Lilly has been a global leader in
diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first
commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working
to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for
them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and
a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to
support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those
affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare
leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people
around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man
committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and
today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe,
Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to
those who need them, improve the understanding and management of
disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and
volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com
and newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.
