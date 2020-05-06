Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New and Radically Different - theScreener CIO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, theScreener's research specialists have been successfully developing solutions that enable strategists, decision-makers and advisors in the investment field to do their demanding job more easily and efficiently. With its core product, LAB, and the underlying data interpretation technology, theScreener has established itself internationally as an important information provider for asset managers. This is not least due to its long term successful track record, as well as the clarity and transparency of its multidimensional multi-factor model.

The new CIO will build on this success and open up new user groups. In order to cover different investment approaches, new data aggregation options and visualization have been implemented. This allows users to navigate the system flexibly, regardless of their investment approach. Whether navigating top-down over markets, sectors and asset classes or a targeted individual company value analysis – everything is possible in the CIO.

The name says it all: In addition to portfolio and asset managers, the aim is to also address the needs of investment strategists - the CIOs.

"Our goal was to build a bridge between very different usage profiles - the daily business of a portfolio manager and the strategic approach of a chief investment officer. With the CIO, we have succeeded excellently," says Andreas Lusser, CEO of theScreener. "Thanks to the intensive exchange with numerous asset managers and investment strategists, it is now possible for the first time to offer such functional breadth in a single information system," Lusser continues.

For more information visit www.thescreener-cio.com or www.thescreener.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164722/theScreener_CIO.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164723/Alain_Farwagi.jpg

Your contact:

Roland Walter
+41 41 727 08 80
walter@thescreener.com

 

 

 

 

SOURCE theScreener Investor Services AG


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aFRP HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:59aGREENBROOK TMS : IIROC Trade Resumption - GTMS
AQ
10:59aLOGISTEC : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Shares
AQ
10:57aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Dubai Insurance Company (PSC)
BU
10:56aSTERLING TRADING TECH : Names Freddy Zainal as Director of Business Development
BU
10:55aDr. Colin Chinn, Former Joint Staff Surgeon, Joins Humanetics Medical Advisory Board
BU
10:54aCCOs shine during an otherwise dark period in human history
PU
10:54aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Q1 2020 Earnings Release​
PU
10:54aVEDANTA : reiterate commitment to Rajasthan
PU
10:54aSHAWCOR ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 AT 9 : 00am ET
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group