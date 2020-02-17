Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New app Lover aims to take the taboo out of sexual wellness and improve our sex lives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of new sexual wellness app, Lover, today announce the app's official launch and a $5M seed round led by Lerer Hippeau. Additional investors include Sean Rad, co-founder of Tinder; Manta Ray Ventures; Global Founders Capital; Fabrice Grinda; and Jose Marin.

The San Francisco-based start-up aims to take the taboo out of sexual wellness and stand out from rivals by providing practical, science-based tools and strategies to improve our sex lives – all customized to each user's sexual type. 

"We want to do for sexual health what apps like Calm and Headspace have done for mental health – empower users, start a new conversation and move the subject into the mainstream," says Jas Bagnieswki, Lover's co-founder and CEO. 

Lover's founding team of three comprises Dr. Britney Blair, its Chief Science Officer, a Stanford psychologist, board-certified in sexual medicine, and founder of Northern California's largest independent sexual health clinic; CEO Jas Bagniewski and CMO Nick Pendle, British entrepreneurs whose last start-up, Eve Sleep PLC, had one of the UK's fastest ever IPOs.  

Lover is for anyone who wants a better sex life, plus the one in two women and one in three men with a sexual complaint. It provides expert guidance in the form of video and audio content, plus exercises, games and a unique new sexual profiling tool. The latter was developed by Dr. Blair with a team of sexual medicine experts and identifies users as one of 12 common sexual types.

"People are hungry for better guidance on their sex lives, using knowledge based on the latest scientific research," says Dr. Blair. 

"As other areas of wellbeing, like mental health, shake off their stigma and enter the mainstream, we believe that sexual wellness is a natural extension of the conversation," says Ben Lerer, Lerer Hippeau's Managing Partner.

Lover has a basic version free to download. A premium subscription costs $59.99/year, $9.99/month. It's available on iOS, with Android to follow.

ABOUT LOVER 
Lover is a personalized, science-based app for addressing your sexual concerns, increasing your pleasure and improving your skills in bed. It provides audio and video content, plus practical exercises, games and sexual profiles, all designed to improve your sex life.

DOWNLOAD IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zontudezidtf9xw/AAC9guYEWsiIc0xFvkR0rjEqa?dl=0

CONTACT: press@lover.io

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-lover-aims-to-take-the-taboo-out-of-sexual-wellness-and-improve-our-sex-lives-301005762.html

SOURCE Lover.io


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about contract for hydroelectric project in Colombia worth 270 million euros
PU
09:12aKIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : (1) proposed change of domicile; (2) proposed adoption of new memorandum of continuance and new bye-laws; (3) proposed reduction of share premium account; and (4) proposed capital reorganisation (collectively the "corporate actions")
PU
09:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :updates on (1) the development in suspension of trading; and (2) the s211b moratorium extension appl
PU
09:12aAGRO FINANCE ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 892 hectares agricultural land as January 31st, 2020
PU
09:12aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
PU
09:12aTATA STEEL : Vice President of India releases commemorative postal stamp and coffee table book to commemorate 100 years of Jamshedpur
PU
09:12aNASDAQ : Musti Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Berglund
PU
09:11aMUSTI GROUP PLC : - Managers' transactions - Berglund
AQ
09:10aSIEMENS : District Court Decision Incorrectly Holds That OFAC Sanctions Bar PdVSA From Making Payment On Pre-Sanctions Debts
AQ
09:10aMAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Registered share capital increase
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group