New article from Tatton Investment Management: Choppy water but no storm, yet...

The week has, yet again, felt tumultuous. The government's Brexit strategy has been halted in its tracks by a miscalculation of the official opposition and internal Conservative Party opposition. Many commentators were also confounded, and we would count ourselves among them. One can see evidence of the upset when looking at the probability of an October election - Betfair has reduced the chance of an election to 35% from over 80% when Boris Johnson became leader. Choppy political waters indeed.

From the first Brexit delay, we had thought that the most probable path was that the Conservative party would put in a pro-Brexit leader. If the party regained the approval of the voters that had defected to the Brexit party, then the Conservative leadership would reinforce the pro-Brexit line-up of MPs, firstly though strong-arm internal tactics, and ultimately though an election where the softer elements were suborned or removed.

The miscalculation has been that the improvement in Conservative popularity has undermined Labour's reasons for wanting an election, and that the election timetable is not now in the control of the government.

Perhaps it appears odd, but UK financial markets have been decidedly less tumultuous and far less choppy.

Although there were lots of headlines about the Pound's 'massive' fall, it actually has not been as volatile one might believe. Although Sterling is more volatile than the Euro, it is not as volatile as previous episodes over the past three years.

Meanwhile UK stocks have underperformed Europe in the past two days by about 1%. Not so good, but well within the bounds of normality. The chart shows the moves the UK, US and European markets since the August bank holiday, in Sterling terms:

UK equities are yielding enough to keep domestic and international investors engaged. The risks of a no-deal Brexit may have reduced a little (though perhaps not greatly).

Meanwhile, while many domestic investors fret that a Corbyn government may affect their holdings, the factionalisation and resultant fracturing of both the Labour and Conservative parties has increased the odds of an explicit coalition. Certainly, there is little sign of capital flight from Sterling assets, and market research, suggests that their international clients do not see a strong likelihood of a government emerging with a socialist mandate.

Further, UK equities are also being helped by a possible rebound in confidence about the global economy. The start of the month is when the results of the monthly Purchasing Manager surveys are released with manufacturing PMI bouncing back to 50.1. This was heartening for markets which had become extremely pessimistic over the outlook for the rest of the year. The fact that the improvement, centred on the previously weakening Europe and emerging Asian economies, was especially welcome.

That is not to say that the news was resoundingly good. JP Morgan produced analysis that was decidedly more downbeat than might have been suggested by the positive regional market reactions contained in their own data. The decline in the global services PMI and a decline in the sub-data relating to new orders caused their economists to worry about further weakness through the rest of the year.

And the US Institute of Supply Management manufacturing data showed a worrying decline into contraction territory, an event which in the past has been linked with recessions a few months later.

For a few moments after this US data was released, it looked like there may be quite a sharp negative reaction, but it didn't come, perhaps because both long-term and short-term investors appear to have lightened up considerably on risk assets in recent months (as evidenced by last week's Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor survey).

We write about the news from Asia below. It may be that the withdrawal of the Hong Kong extradition bill, renewed support measures for the economy, and reports that trade talks with the US will resume shortly, are signs of weak Chinese growth. However, Beijing's triple-pronged policy response has rekindled the view that its government's approach is pragmatic, realistic and likely to be effective.

This has sparked quite a bit of a 'bear-squeeze' in cyclical assets; resource stocks, energy, and industrial metals have rallied. Banks and other financials are being helped by a fall in long-bond prices.

Certainly, the bull case for global equities needs the economic outlook to improve, and the US consumer is unlikely to be the leader. The jobs market is not deteriorating but, at the margin, the wage gains are being saved rather than spent. Perhaps we might see a pickup in business capital expenditure, if the cash raised in this week's record-breaking corporate bond issuance is spent rather than used to fund dividends and buybacks.

However, there have been many comments and news articles emanating from the Federal Reserve's conference at Jackson Hole, all pointing to a growing consensus among leading central bankers that monetary firepower is waning and that governments must invest in their economies. Expanding fiscal deficits from the current extended levels clearly requires a change of mindset among wary politicians. With that in mind we also discuss the rise of Modern Monetary Theory.

So, while one might be forgiven for feeling close to despair, the choppy waters of Westminster have not spilled over into financial markets, where waters appear calm and they are holding course.