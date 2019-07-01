New article from Tatton Investment Management: The middle of the year - a tipping point?

As you can see, this is not an exercise in 'I told you so'. None of the above have stopped being a worry.

The risk markets did bounce smartly as we headed though the first quarter, driven by growing expectations of a US monetary policy move and thoughts that the global economy would stabilise. However, economic data continued to worsen, led by the corporate sector. A bounce in capex showed little sign of emerging, indeed, in a lot of places it moved from growth slowdown to absolute decline.

May saw risk markets fall back, but the market liquidity squeeze was not part of it. Jerome Powell and other Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members had signalled ambivalence about the direction of interest rates in the first quarter, enough to mean dollar liquidty was more abundant. Renewed fears about global profit declines were not accompanied by a seizing-up of risk-appetite.

And then, through this month, it has become clear that the manufacturing slowdown is deeper and has been more prolonged than expected, and that there are signs this is having impacts on non-manufacturers. The good news is that global employment levels have not followed the capex slowdown although employment growth has stagnated.

Now let's look to the next half-year.

If business confidence declines are unchecked, it would only be a matter of time before cost-cutting would spread from capex to employment, affecting consumer confidence and spending. The reasonably positive growth in consumption would fade.

Thus, the FOMC and (to some extent) the ECB are starting the monetary engines. Businesses see profits on a slight declining path. With still-high debt levels, they are not likely to be borrow more. Household credit demand is less responsive to interest rate moves than in the past - the recent sharp fall in the US mortgage rate has produced less housing demand than most forecasts - but it is still flickering.

This is why the state of trade negotiations matters so much now. If businesses can look through this slowdown towards steady demand into 2020, they will hang on to their valuable workforces. If their uncertainty remains high, they may feel forced to cut employment, especially so if the individual companies are rewarded in better share price performance (as is happening among auto manufacturers).

It may be that the G20 this weekend will provide proper comfort to the traded goods sectors to end the current on-off stockpiling process. Clearly, most investors will be happier if Trump and Xi can deliver something soon.

The Chinese economy does appear to have stabilised meanwhile, though policy is inwardly focussed. At the start of the year, we fretted that policy would be ineffective, but it does seem that Trump's negotiating tactics have made Chinese policy more internally efficient. The ability to stem capital outflow has meant that liquidity has been targeted at the vulnerable smaller companies. The banks have become better at lending in this area, more ably displacing shadow-financing.

Infrastructure spending has supported emerging market commodity producers without creating the boom-like conditions of 2017.

Looking forward, fears of a financial system meltdown have receded. They appear to be in a more resilient position which has the perverse potential to make a near-term trade deal less achievable, and to keep the People's Bank of China from easing further.

As for Brexit, we appear to be in almost exactly the same place now as in December, a deadline approaching fast with no discernible change in possible outcomes. The FTSE 100 and £-Sterling are pretty much the same level, with a slight depreciation versus the euro. However, it does appear that the new Prime Minister will provoke an outcome. That has the potential to provoke volatility especially in the currency in the next couple of months. An interesting aside is that the probability of an election this year has risen from 30% to 40% in the past two weeks.

To return to global markets and the outlook for the rest of the year.

Markets have been supported by central banks committing to supply liquidity, much as they did in 2016. Bond yields were at historical lows then and are nearly back to those levels on average. They're lower in Japan, as low in Europe and the UK, but higher in the US. That means that there is some room for the Fed to be more aggressive than the three US rate cuts that the market foresees. Employment is strong, household credit demand is elastic, so consumption is currently stable. Market liquidity shows no great signs of stress, particularly with the US dollar seemingly on a slightly weaker path. Commodities are supported reasonably well by China's stabilisation.

Optimism over profits has declined but, like in 2016, equity and corporate bond prices have been stable to strong because the yields available on non-risky assets are so low. In other words, valuations are back to (somewhat) expensive levels. The graph below shows reported profits. Analysts now expect profits to be flat through 2019.